Kris Drever is live at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend as part of the venues’s Sunday Sessions series.

Hugely admired as a solo artist, collaborator, and member of folk superstars Lau, Kris is a prolific artist and has already played alongside Jack Bruce, Bela Fleck, Tinariwen, and many more.

His Lincoln concert is on Sunday, March 12 at 8pm.

Tickets are £14 and £12 on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk