Folk star Amanda Rheaune is live in Kirton on UK tour

Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Amanda Rheaume will be performing at Kirton-in-Lindsey Town Hall next month.

The gig is part of her latest UK in support of her new album, Holding Patterns,.

Amanda won a 2014 Canadian Folk Music Award for Aboriginal Songwriter of the Year and was nominated for a Juno.

Last September, she received another Canadian Folk Music Award nomination, again for Aboriginal Songwriter of the Year.

She has delivered her unique and soulful blend of folk-country-pop tinged tracks to audiences around the world, and has opened for artists such as Emmylou Harris, K’Naan, Lucinda Williams, Larkin Poe, Andrew Combs and Ani DiFranco.

Her Kirton-in-Lindsey gig is on February 4.

Tickets are £12 (plus booking fee) on 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.com/event/380285