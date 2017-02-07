Focus on life in a dark and playful way in Lincoln

The absurdity of modern life and consumer culture is examined in Focus Group at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this week.

Presented by Toot, the play is inspired by cult US writer David Foster Wallace’s short story Mister Squishy and celebrates the human drive to continue in what can feel like an increasingly remote reality in a dark, unsettling but ultimately playful manner.

The performance is on Thursday, February 9 at 7.30pm and tickets are £12.50 and £10.50 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk