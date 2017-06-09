Fly away to Neverland at the Plowright

Peter Pan, Wendy and the Lost Boys are taking to the stage at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this week as Jopsox presents Disney’s Peter Pan Jr.

See them do battle with Captain Hook and his cowardly pirates, rescue Tiger Lily and revel in the adventures of childhood in this version of the classic tale.

With well-known songs such as, Never smile at a Crocodile, The Second Star to the Right and Yo -Ho, A Pirate’s Life for Me, the story is brought to life by Jopsox, the junior section of Scunthorpe Musical Theatre Society .

The cast is made up of children aged between eight and 16 who have worked hard to perfect their characters.

The group recently enjoyed a stage combat workshop in preparation for the battle, and are now looking forward to putting what they learned into practise.

Jacky Bacon, the show’s director , said: “The show would normally involve flying, but health and safety restrictions make this option way beyond the resources of a junior theatre group so they have had to come up with more inventive solutions, with perhaps a little bit of fairy dust.

“Come and see the finished result and join in the action with a singalong led by the crocodile and Chief Tiger Bamboo.”

The show is at the Plowright from Thursday, June 15 until Saturday, June 17 at 7pm each evening.

Tickets are £8 and £6 (£25 family of two adults and two children) on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2rZykBO