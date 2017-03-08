Flutter into of music with Sinfonia Viva

Sinfonia Viva are bringing classical music to youngsters at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend in Flutter & Fly.

Hold on tight with Sinfonia for the amazing adventures of Rowan’s paper aeroplane.

Join the fun and sing along in this exciting family concert, with live drawings taking place alongside the music.

The event is suitable for children aged six and under.

Children will receive a free book and CD of the show.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 11, with half-hour meet the musicians sessions at 11.30am and 2pm, followed by performances at 12noon and 2.30pm.

Tickets are £6 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com