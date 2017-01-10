Flix in the Stix brings Hollywood to the villages

The Flix in the Stix cinema scheme is back this week, bringing movies to the villages.

On Thursday, January 12, the new live action remake of The Jungle Book, starring Neel Sethi as Mowgli and featuring the voices of Bill Murray as Baloo, Idris Elba as Shere Khan, Ben Kingsley as Bagheera, Scarlett Johnasson as Kaa and Christopher Walken as King Louie, is being shown in Lea at the village hall,

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, January 18, Upton village hall is screening Hunt for the Wilderpeople, a quirky comedy starring Sam Neill and Julian Dennison who become the targets of a manhunt in the New Zealand bush.

Tickets for each film cost £3 and showings start at 7.30pm.

For screening dates and more information about the service, visit www.flixinthestix.co.uk

