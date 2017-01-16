Flix in the Stix bringing the stars to Ingham and Corringham

The Flix in the Stix cinema scheme continues this week, bringing movies to the villages.

On Friday, January 20, Woody Allen’s Cafe Society is being shown at Ingham village hall.

As well as Allen, the film also stars Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart and Steve Carell.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, January 26, Corringham village hall is screening Hunt for the Wilderpeople, a quirky comedy starring Sam Neill and Julian Dennison who become the targets of a manhunt in the New Zealand bush.

Tickets for each film cost £3 and showings start at 7.30pm.

For screening dates and more information about the service, visit www.flixinthestix.co.uk