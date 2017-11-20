Festive favourites with Buddy & The Cricketers in Gainsborough

Christmas is coming that means Buddy Holly & The Cricketers are back in Gainsborough this weekend with their annual festive show.

Buddy Holly and the Cricketers once again herald in the Yuletide festivities with Holly at Christmas, the show that is now as traditional as Santa, mulled wine and mince pies.

Buddy Holly’s hits, other contemporary classics and some Christmas crackers are all wrapped up in a fast, furious and funny feast of entertainment to make the perfect gift for all the family.

Whatever the season, whatever the excuse to party, make your Heartbeat a little faster with the show that has thousands of fans across the world.

The show is at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough on Saturday, November 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/2j5iAdk