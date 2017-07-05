Feel the Rhythm of the Dance at the Theatre Royal

Irish dancing, music and song come together in one spectacular show at New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week,

Presented by the National Dance Company of Ireland, Rhythm of the Dance features world champion dancers, a traditional Irish band and singing group The Young Irish Tenors.

The show is constantly evolving as it goes along and celebrates a renewed vigour in Irish culture, embracing traditional and current to the ancient SeanNos dance style.

It is at the Theatre Royal on Sunday, July 9 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are £25 and £23.50 from the box office on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2sN3s6N