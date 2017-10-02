Family story time in Why The Whales Came in Lincoln

Multi-award-winning performer and storyteller Danyah Miller brings to life Michael Morpurgo’s Why The Whales Came at New theatre Royal Lincoln this week.

Gracie and Daniel have been forbidden to go near the mysterious and seemingly dangerous Birdman.

But messages and clues intrigue them and, after being lost at sea in the fog and stranded on his tiny island, they begin to unravel the Birdman’s secrets.

Performances are tomorrow (Friday) at 1.30pm and 4.30pm, and Saturday, October 7 at 2.30pm.

Tickets for all performances are £13 and £11 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2wqBAYJ