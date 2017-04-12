Family fun with the Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Family theatre fun comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week with The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.

Charlie Hubble is a little boy with a very big dream – he wants to be a world-class magician.

So, he saves up his pocket money to buy The Big Book of Magic for Trainee Magicians.

Then he sets off to Mr Zacoor’s Toy Shop to buy his spell book.

But Mr Zacoor is no ordinary shopkeeper, he’s a real sorcerer.

And he has a very special job for Charlie.

This new show comes to life with a blend of music, puppetry and storytelling.

And it’s all set in a toy shop filled with magical surprises.

Suitable for youngsters aged three to seven and their families, the show is on Monday, April 17 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £11 and £9 from the box office on 01522 519999 or online at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk