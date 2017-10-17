Family fun with Hairy Maclary at the Theatre Royal

Hairy Maclary from Donaldson’s Dairy is going out of the gate and off for a walk’ to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

This new show features many of the popular characters from Lynley Dodd’s books including Hercules Morse, Bottomley Potts, Schnitzel von Krumm and Scarface Claw, the toughest tomcat in town.

Hugely popular with children young and old, the show is full of music, singing and several favourite Hairy Maclary stories.

It is at the Theatre Royal on Saturday, October 21 at 2pm.

Tickets are £13 and £11 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2hZ4zNF