Family fun with Hairy Maclary at the Plowright

Hairy Maclary from Donaldson’s Dairy is going ‘out of the gate and off for a walk’ to the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe next week.

This new show features many of the popular characters from Lynley Dodd’s books including Hercules Morse, as big as a horse, Bottomley Potts, covered in spots, Schnitzel von Krumm, with the very low tum and Scarface Claw, the toughest tomcat in town.

Hugely popular with children young and old, Hairy Maclary’s new stage show is full of music, singing and several favourite Hairy Maclary stories.

It is at the Plowright on August 31.

And due to demand for tickets, an extra show has now been scheduled, meaning there are performances at 2pm and 4pm.

Tickets for both shows are £10 from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at https://goo.gl/t8YghG