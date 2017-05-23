Family fun in The Emperor’s New Clothes

Entertainment for little kids – and big kids too – comes to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend in The Emperor’s New Clothes.

The emperor loves clothes more than anything, but despite a wardrobe the size of Paris he hasn’t a stitch to wear.

When two ‘designers’ create an outfit that’s “never been seen before”, the eccentric emperor doesn’t quite realise the spectacle he’s about to make.

Presented by Stuff & Nonsense Theatre, this classic tale is at the Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, May 27 at 2pm.

Tickets are £8 (£25 family of four) on 01522 837600 http://bit.ly/2rbWLLs