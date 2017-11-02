Family ballet for all with The Ugly Duckling

Northern Ballet’s original pioneering ballet for children, Ugly Duckling, is to return to stages across the country with an extensive tour next spring and summer.

And it will come to Lincoln Drill Hall on June 22 next year.

Based on the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, Ugly Duckling was the first of the Company’s award-winning series of children’s ballets, which includes the hugely successful Three Little Pigs, Elves & the Shoemaker, Tortoise & the Hare and Goldilocks & the Three Bears, all of which have been adapted for TV by CBeebies.

Daniel de Andrade, Northern Ballet’s artistic director of short ballets for smallpeople, said: “We are thrilled to be bringing Ugly Duckling back to audiences across the country next spring.

“Our children’s ballets are created with the needs of our audience in mind and as such are short, captivating and uplifting, creating a truly magical live dance experience for the whole family.”

Ticket details for the Lincoln date are on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com

n The Word Theatre returns to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

Headlining will be Matt Abbot with his new show Two Little Ducks.

Support from Geneviève Walsh who is a Yorkshire-raised Londoner and writer of poetry that ‘shines an unforgiving light on contemporary life and manner’.

The event is on Thursday, November 9 at 8pm.

Tickets are £11 and £8 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2h5u5Od

Please note: This event is recommended for over-18s only.

n Stand By Theatre Company returns to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre tomorrow night (Friday) with The Room at the Top of the House.

Josh finds the outside world a fascinating and frightening place.

At a time when he is most vulnerable, a room of forgotten things quickly becomes the perfect place for him to escape reality.

His family make a desperate attempt to help him realise there is more to life than photos on a shelf and postcards under the door.

Presented in association with The Lincoln Company, the performance starts at 8pm and tickets are £8.50 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2zKyDB8

n Scunthorpe Gilbert & Sullivan Amateur Operatic Society is presenting HMS Pinafore at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe this week.

The show is directed by Roberta Morrell, who was a member of the famous D’Oyly Carte Opera company for 10 years, playing several principal roles during her time, until it closed in 1982.

HMS Pinafore is one of the most popular of the Gilbert and Sullivan comic-operas and is at the Plowright until tomorrow night (Friday) at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are £12 and £10 from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at http://bit.ly/2xwMDfH