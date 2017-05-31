Fairport Convention are heading to the Plowright

British folk legends Fairport Convention are live at the Plowright Theatre next week as part of their 50th anniversary tour.

The band were credited with creating British folk-rock music with their iconic album Liege and Lief, which BBC Radio 2 listeners voted the most influential folk album of all time.

They have also received a Lifetime Achievement award from the BBC.

To mark their 50th year, the band has released brand new album entitled 50:50@50.

At their Plowright gig, they will play a selection of tracks from the new album as well as long-established favourites from their extensive repertoire.

The gig is on Tuesday, June 6 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £25 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2q6WrxL