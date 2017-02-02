Fairport Convention are celebrating 50 years at the top

British folk legends Fairport Convention are live at Lincoiln Drill Hall this weekend as part of their 50th anniversary tour.

The band were credited with creating British folk-rock music with their iconic album Liege and Lief, which BBC Radio 2 listeners voted the most influential folk album of all time.

They have also received a Lifetime Achievement award from the BBC.

Sally Barker, singer with The Poozies and runner-up on The Voice in 2014, will join them for a few numbers too.

They are at the Drill Hall on Sunday, February 5 at 8pm.

Tickets are £23 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com