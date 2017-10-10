Face the music and dance in Retford

The Louise Clarkson School of Dance returns to the Majestic Theatre in Retford this month with it’s latest showcase, At The Musicals.

The Retford-based school will be performing on Saturday, October 14, Sunday, October 15, Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22.

Performances are at 6.30pm on the Saturdays and 4.30pm on the Sundays.

Tickets are available on 01777 706866 or at http://bit.ly/2hGPs7d