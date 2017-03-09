Face the difficulties of life and Thrive in Lincoln

How would you cope if your life was suddenly turned upside down?

This situation is examined at Lincoln Drill Hall next week as Zest Theatre presents Thrive.

Research suggests that roughly half of the British population will experience at least one traumatic event over the course of their lifetime.

Delve into the lives and minds of three young people as they find themselves confronting just that situation.

The performance is on Thursday, March 16 at 5pm.

Tickets are £12, £10 and £8 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com