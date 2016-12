Due to incredible demand for tickets there will be a bonus performance of Cinderella at the Plowright Theatre next week.

The extra show is on Thursday, December 28 at 10am

Cinderella, starring Dame Annie Fanny, has smashed all records at the Scunthorpe venue with more than 18,000 tickets now sold.

Tickets for the extra show are £15.50 and £12.50 (£50 family, £9 schools) and available now from the box office on 0844 8542776 or www.plowrighttheatre.com