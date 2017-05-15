Experience the best of Bowie in hit tribute show

Celebrate the life and music of the late David Bowie at Lincoln Theatre Royal this weekend in Bowie Experience.

Bowie Experience is a spectacular concert featuring all of David Bowie’s hits - celebrating the music of the world’s greatest pop icon.

An unforgettable journey of sound and vision through David Bowie’s golden years from Space Oddity through to Let’s Dance through classic hits like Starman, Fashion, The Jean Genie, Life on Mars, China Girl, Rebel Rebel, Golden Years, Modern Love, Heroes and Absolute Beginners.

It is at the Theatre Royal on Friday, May 19 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £25 and £22 on 01522 519999 orhttp://bit.ly/2pUd661