Everyone is invited to the Teddy Bears Picnic

Calling all teddy bears, and their young owners, Big Bear is inviting you all to the Teddy bears Picnic at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

Little Bear is a bit worried about making new friends but you can help him on his journey as he learns when to be wary, when to be scary and when to be bear-y.

With songs, dances and stories this is the ideal show for pre-school theatre fans and their families.

And you can meet the bears afterwards.

It is at the Drill Hall on Saturday, October 28 at 11am.

Tickets are £9.50 and £8.50 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2zuPmbq

And remember: Don’t forget your teddy bear!