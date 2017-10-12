Eurovision stars Bucks Fizz have a date at the Baths Hall

Eurovision legends Bucks Fizz are coming to Lincolnshire next week.

Formed to take part in A Song For Europe in 1981, they went on to represent the UK at that year’s Eurovision Song Contest and won with Making Your Mind Up.

The famous skirt-ripping moment during the song propelled them to instant stardom and remains an iconic part of the band’s show.

They went on to have a string of hit singles, including three UK number ones with My Camera Never Lies, Land Of Make Believe and Making Your Mind Up, and sold more than 15 million records.

Making Your Mind Up went to number one in nine different countries alone.

They are at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Thursday, October 19.

Tickets are £24 and £22.50 on 0844 8542776 or visit www.bathshall.co.uk