Escape from modern life in new drama Exit This Way

New drama comes to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this week as Fragment Theatre Company presents it’s debut production, Exit This Way.

Ever tried to get away from everyday life?

Or wanted to feel free for a few brief seconds?

From the worries of having to face your future to the struggle of finding that perfect body, Exit This Way shows there are positives and negatives to escaping your problems and provides a place we can all get away.

The show is on Friday, May 19 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £7 and £5 on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2phoqJs

Please note: This show issuitable for over-16s only.