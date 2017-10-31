Escape from it all with Josh at Lincoln Performing Arts

Stand By Theatre Company returns to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre tomorrow this week with The Room at the Top of the House.

Josh finds the outside world a fascinating and frightening place.

At a time when he is most vulnerable, a room of forgotten things quickly becomes the perfect place for him to escape reality.

His family make a desperate attempt to help him realise there is more to life than photos on a shelf and postcards under the door.

Presented in association with The Lincoln Company, the performance is on Friday, November 3 at 8pm.

Tickets are £8.50 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2zKyDB8