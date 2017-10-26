Epworth bonfire night sparkles at showground

Bonfire night is set to go off with bang in the Isle this year.

Epworth and District Bonfire Committee will be hosting a fantastic firework display to mark Guy Fawkes night, on Saturday November 4 at Epworth Showground.

Epworth bonfire and fireworks display. Picture: Lesley Pickersgill

The celebrations start at 4.30pm with the bonfire being lit at 5pm, and a sparkling fireworks display starting at 6.45pm.

There will be a variety of food stalls including jacket potatoes, hog roast, burgers, crepes, and of course toffee apples, as well as hot drinks and a fully licensed bar inside a heated marquee.

To bring the party atmosphere there will be fairground rides for the children to keep them occupied, and the all important free parking.

“We are really looking forwards to our bonfire night this year, especially after such a successful Epworth Show year,” said Maggie Antcliffe, chairman of the Epworth and District Agricultural Society. “It’s the perfect way to end such a fantastic year, and to let us go out with a bang.”

Tickets are available on the night and are priced as follows: under 5’s free, £2 for five to 12-year-olds, £5 for 13-years-old and above.

The committee asks that no sparklers are taken to the event please.