Enter the psychic world of TJ Higgs at the Theatre Royal

TJ Higgs brings her show Psychic Medium to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend.

TJ is one of the UK’s foremost mediums, carrying out private readings, live theatre appearances and events within the UK and internationally.

As well as her appearances on Destiny TV, and ITV3’s The X-tra Factor, TJ has starred in 21 episodes of Psychic Private Eyes for Zone Reality, as well as investigating murders and missing people cases for CBS Reality Television.

She is at the Theatre Royal on Saturday, October 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23.50 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2wLWZZk