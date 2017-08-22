Enjoy a little Pride & Prejudice in Lincoln

Chapterhouse Theatre Company is coming to Lincolnshire next week to present Pride & Prejudice.

Celebrating the 200th anniversary of Jane Austen’s death, Chapterhouse are bringing their new adaptation of this classic novel to The County Assembly Rooms in Lincoln as part of their 2017 summer tour.

Take a step back in time with Pride & Prejudice and meet Elizabeth Bennet, Jane Austen’s most loveable heroine.

When Elizabeth meets the rude and abrupt Mr Darcy, she loathes him at first sight.

But is there more to him than meets the eye?

Brought to life by award winning writer Laura Tuner, this brand-new adaptation promises a splendid evening of summer entertainment.

After all, it is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune must be in want of a wife.

The production in on Thursday, August 31 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14 (£8 children, £40 family) and available now on 0 1522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2hjEGri