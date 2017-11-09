Elvis is in the building at the Drill Hall

The king is in Lincoln this weekend with hit tribute show, The Elvis Years.

Combining live music, singers, actors and nostalgic film footage, The Elvis Years brings to the stage the incredible and compelling story of the Elvis Presley.

It charts the musical and emotional highs and lows of ‘the king of rock & roll’s’ amazing journey from a poor truck-driving teenager from Tupelo, Mississippi through the army, Hollywood and finally the legendary Las Vegas concerts.

It is at Lincoln Drill Hall on Sunday, November 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £26 and £21 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2iQZZBs