Elkie Brooks has live date in Lincolnshire

Elkie Brooks is coming to Lincolnshire on tour next week.

One of the most successful and popular singers the UK has ever produced, she is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Thursday, November 9.

Now in the fifth decade of her career, Elkie Brooks is one of the most versatile vocal talents of our generation.

With numerous hit singles, million-selling albums and awards, her annual tours are treat for fans old and new.

This tour will see her performing some of her classic hits, blues and jazz as well as songs from her new album.

Tickets are £27.50 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2hZOOCL