Search

Eleanor Turner is playing harp for lunch at the Drill Hall

Eleanor Turner is performing at Lincoln Drill Hall

Eleanor Turner is performing at Lincoln Drill Hall

0
Have your say

Lincolnshire harpist Eleanor Turner is playing a live lunchtime recital at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

The performance is on Tuesday, July 4 at 1pm.

Tickets are £8 on the day or £7 in advance on 01522 873894 or online at http://bit.ly/2rNnJ8l