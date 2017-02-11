Eighties stars confirmed for Lincolnshire gig this summer

Marc Almond, Blancmanche and Hue & Cry have been announced as support acts for The Human League at Lincolnshire Showground this summer.

Marc Almond is best known as the frontman of 80s duo Soft Cell who had a string of hits with songs like Tainted Love.

He has gone on to become internationally acclaimed and successful solo artist, selling more than 30 million records worldwide.

Brothers Pat and Greg Kane formed Hue and Cry in 1983 and made a huge impact in the late 80’s with the albums Seduced and Abandoned an Remote as well as the massive hit singles such as Labour of Love and Looking For Linda.

The album successes continued over the nest 20 years and to date Hue & Cry have sold in excess of two million records worldwide.

Blancmange enjoyed chart success in the 80’s with singles like I Can’t Explain, Feel Me, Living On The Ceiling, BlindVision and Don’t Tell Me.

In recent years, they have released the critically-acclaimed albums Blanc Burn and Semi Detached.

The gig is at the Showground on May 27.

Tickets start at £39.50 on 08444 8889991 or www.ticketline.co.uk