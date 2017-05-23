Eighties legends team up for huge Showground gig

The Human League, Marc Almond, Hue & Cry and Blancmange are all live at Lincolnshire Showground this weekend.

The gig takes place on Saturday, May 27 and will see all three acts performing some of their biggest hits.

Hailing from Sheffield, The Human League were described as ‘the sound of the future’ by none other than David Bowie when they emerged on to the new wave scene in 1979.

During the early 1980s they enjoyed a strong of hits with songs like Mirror Man, Human, Love Action, Fascination and, their most famous song, Don’t You Want Me Baby?

And they are probably more highly regarded now than they were in 1981 when they released their landmark album Dare.

They’re used to everyone from Madonna to Moby, Pet Shop Boys to Robbie Williams, citing them as an influence.

And now the dubstep generation – notably, the acclaimed Darkstar, who cover the band’s 1982 B-side You Remind Me Of Gold on their current album, North – have begun to pay homage to the original sound of Sheffield.

Even Lady Gaga professed to be a devotee when she met them at the V Festival.

Marc Almond is best known as the frontman of 80s duo Soft Cell who had a string of hits with songs like Tainted Love.

He has gone on to become internationally acclaimed and successful solo artist, selling more than 30 million records worldwide.

Brothers Pat and Greg Kane formed Hue and Cry in 1983 and made a huge impact in the late 80’s with the albums Seduced and Abandoned an Remote as well as the massive hit singles such as Labour of Love and Looking For Linda.

The album successes continued over the nest 20 years and to date Hue & Cry have sold in excess of two million records worldwide.

Blancmange enjoyed chart success in the 80’s with singles like I Can’t Explain, Feel Me, Living On The Ceiling, BlindVision and Don’t Tell Me.

In recent years, they have released the critically-acclaimed albums Blanc Burn and Semi Detached.

Tickets start at £39.50 on 08444 8889991 or www.ticketline.co.uk