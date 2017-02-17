Search

Eduardo Niebla Duo bringing flamenco jazz to Epworth

The Eduardo Niebla Duo are in Epworth next month

The Eduardo Niebla Duo will perform an evening of flamenco jazz at Epworth Pavilion next month.

The internationally-renowned pair are at the venue on March 31 at 8pm.

Tickets are £8 from Serendipity on Epworth high street or on 01427 872491.