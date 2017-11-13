Ed Byrne live in Lincoln this week

Ed Byrne brings his new show Spoiler Alert to Lincoln this week.

Recognised as one of the finest observational comics in the industry, Ed returns to the road this year after totally selling-out at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe.

He said: “I originally intended to call the show ‘I’ll Millennial You in a Minute’, but my promoter considered the title ‘off-puttingly baffling’.

In the show, Ed explores the thin line between righteous complaining and brat-like whining and asks, ‘are we right to be fed up, or are we spoiled?’

His Lincoln show is at the Engine Shed on Thursday, November 16.

Tickets are £24 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2z70oGk

Please note: This show is for over-16s only.