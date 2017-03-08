Doncaster star Lesley Garrett makes her mark on Cast

Doncaster-born, international opera star Lesley Garrett, has ‘made her mark’ on Cast in support of the charity’s most ambitious fundraising campaign to date, Make Your Mark.

Lesley Garrett comments: “I’m thrilled to support such an important cultural asset in my beloved hometown. I’m very proud to make my mark on Cast, a charity that welcomes local people from all walks of life to be captivated by music, dance and theatre which may not otherwise have reached them.”

Cast is Doncaster’s only professional state-of-the-art performance venue. Built in 2013, it serves England’s largest borough and presents a wide-ranging artistic programme in a place identified as the seventh least culturally engaged place out of 354 areas in England.

Earlier in February, Lesley performed to a sell-out crowd at Cast and following an evening of song and reminiscences, Lesley signed a piece of ‘Cast Confetti’ in support of Make Your Mark. The ‘Confetti Wall’ is a unique installation in Cast’s main foyer where members of the public can dedicate their name to a ‘piece of Confetti’ and pledge a donation. Lesley’s Confetti piece joins several other donors’ each giving £50, £80 or £150 in support of the charity’s transformative work.

Lesley adds: “Growing up in Doncaster helped shape my life and I encourage others to support Cast too, so that together we can make sure more local people experience life-changing artistic opportunities. It’s about time we started celebrating and supporting charities like Cast, that are taking the lead in transforming communities at risk of being left behind.”

Lesley was instrumental in securing the funding for Cast’s development, hosting a charity concert back in 2002 at Doncaster Racecourse to raise money for the town’s new theatre. Continuing her dedication to culture in Doncaster, Lesley has pledged to support Cast as its first ever Patron, lending her respected and high-profile endorsement to the Charity.

Mathew Russell, Cast’s Interim Executive Director said: “Lesley has seen at first-hand the transformative effects of great culture throughout her illustrious career. I know that Lesley’s support for our work will make a real difference to Doncaster. We are hugely grateful for the commitment she has already extended to Cast, and look forward to working with her as our Patron.”

Cast is now enjoying its third year in operation and supports children and young people to learn through the arts, in a borough with low levels of formal education qualifications. Earlier this year Cast produced the UK’s only fully BSL integrated pantomime, reaching out to Doncaster’s deaf community, the largest outside London.

For more about Cast and how to support the charity, visit castindoncaster.com