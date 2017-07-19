Don’t worry, it’s just Andy Parsons coming to Lincoln

Star of BBC2’s Mock The Week, Andy Parsons is coming to Lincoln Drill Hall later this year.

Are you worried about your job?

Or, are you are worried about your family?

Maybe, you are worried about yourself?

Perhaps you are worried about the health service, education, climate change or World War III breaking out.

Or are you just worried about worrying?

Well stop worrying and come and have a laugh about it.

Andy’s solution is to take a risk, put on your lucky pants and your party shoes and let him help you stop worrying and put your troubled mind at rest.

He is at the Drill Hall on September 28 and tickets are £20 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2tDbUpr

Please note: This show contains some strong language and is unsuitable for under-14s.