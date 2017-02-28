Don’t worry, be happy with Andy Parsons

Star of BBC2’s Mock The Week, Andy Parsons brings his new tour to Lincolnshire this weekend with a live date at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe.

Are you worried about your job?

Or, are you are worried about your family?

Maybe, you are worried about yourself?

Perhaps you are worried about the health service, education, climate change or World War III breaking out.

Or are you just worried about worrying?

Well stop worrying and come and have a laugh about it.

It’s one of the things we do best. Or is it?

Was it something we did best but like everything else has now gone west. Or south? Or east?

Andy’s solution is to take a risk, put on your lucky pants and your party shoes and let Andy help you stop worrying and put your troubled mind at rest.

A regular on shows like Live At The Apollo and QI (both on the BBC and the repeats on Dave), Andy Parsons is one of Britain’s premier stand-up performers and man for whom laughter is always the right medicine.

He is at the Plowright on Saturday, March 4.

Tickets are £15 on 0844 8542776 or www.plowrighttheatre.com