The family show Don’t Dribble on the Dragon comes to the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe next week.

Featuring magic designed by the late Paul Daniels, the show tells the story of Tom, who has a dribbling problem and an older brother who secretly keeps a dragon in a box underneath his socks.

Can the dragon save the day from the drooling?

The show is at the Plowright on Sunday, May 14 at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £11 (£9 children, £35 family) on 0844 854 2776 or http://bit.ly/2pr05kl