Dominic and Lisa have live date in Lincoln

Irish singing stars Dominic Kirwan and Lisa Stanley have teamed up for a UK tour.

And they are at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend.

Dominc Kirwan is firmly established as one of Ireland’s greatest ever entertainers, while Lisa Stanley is one of Ireland’s top female vocalists and star of her own who on the Keep It Country channel on TV.

Together, they will bring their own inimitable style to the vast and rich musical heritage of their homeland, performing a selection of various musical styles, including, pop, country and rock & roll.

Their Lincoln show is on Sunday, May 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £23 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2qW3ZQ3