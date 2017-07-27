DMA’s have live date at the Engine Shed

Australian trio DMA’s are live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week.
Since the release of their acclaimed debut album Hills End, DMA’S have not stopped for a second.
From playing the coveted secret slot at Glastonbury, to appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and having their track Delete added to BBC Radio 1 playlist.
DMA’S have been selling out shows across four continents, and playing on the bills of the world’s biggest festivals including Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds and Splendour.
Their Lincoln gig is on Tuesday, August 1.
Tickets are £13.50 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2tzSLVE
