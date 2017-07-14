DMA’s have a live date at the Engine Shed

Australian duo DMA’s are live in Lincoln next month.

DMA’S is Johnny Took, Matt Mason and Tommy O’Dell – three friends who came together making nostalgic garage pop in a bedroom in Newtown in Australia.

Since the release of their acclaimed debut album Hills End, DMA’s have not stopped for a second.

From playing the coveted secret slot at Glastonbury, to appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and having their track Delete added to BBC Radio 1 playlist.

DMA’S have been selling out shows across four continents, and playing on the bills of the world’s biggest festivals including Coachella, Glastonbury, Lollapalooza, Reading & Leeds, Splendour In The Grass, Laneway, Bonnaroo, Osheaga to name but a few.

Their Lincoln gig is at the Engine Shed on August 1 and tickets are £13.50 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2tzSLVE