Due to incredible demand Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers will be visiting The Baths Hall on Friday, October 6 and tickets are on sale now.

Having sold out The Plowright Theatre for three consecutive years, the demand for tickets has meant the band’s visit in 2017 will be at the larger Scunthorpe venue.

The band will be performing all the original hits including Bye Bye Baby, Shang-a-Lang, plus many more.

Tickets are £22.50 each. Visit www.bathshall.co.uk or call 0844 8542776.