Die laughing at new comedy drama Seriously Dead

Comedy drama Seriously Dead comes to the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln later this month.

Benidorm star Crissy Rock, former Emmerdale man Frazer Hines and comedy favourite Billy Pearce head the cast for this new piece from the people behind the hit show Dirty Dusting.

When small time crook Albert Blunderstone returns home to attend a funeral, a chain of events is set in motion which places the lives of Betty, Albert, Billy and the local undertaker Tristan de Winter on a path which leads towards the ‘Pearly Gates’ and a disgruntled angel-in-waiting named Thelma Henderson.

The show is at the New Theatre Royal on Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24 at 7.30pm both nights.

Tickets are £22.50 and £20.50 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2qXDTNv