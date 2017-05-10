Dave O’Higgins Biggish Band is back on home turf for the weekend

The Dave O’Higgins Biggish Band is live at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend as part of the LincolnSHIRE Jazz Week.

Way back in 2000, this stellar line-up was, for the most part, composed of young fresh-out-of-college musicians selected to participate in John Dankworth’s Jazz Development project, The Jazz Squad, in Lincoln.

Now having become, in many cases, established stars in their own right, the band has been especially re-assembled for this celebratory concert.

This will be an evening of lively jazz delivered by nine outstanding musicians from that original line-up of Mark Nightingale, Tom Cawley, Martin Shaw, Sebastiaan De Krom, Alex Garnett, Dennis Rollins, Orin Marshall, Mike Outram and their leader Dave O’Higgins.

The gig is on Saturday, May 13 at 8pm.

Tickets are £10 (under-16s free) on 01522 873894 or online at http://bit.ly/2qoN1x6