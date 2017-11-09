Search

Darks arts in the Circus of Horrors at the Baths Hall

The Circus of Horrors comes to the Baths Hall this weekend
The Circus of Horrors comes to the Baths Hall this weekend

If you thought Halloween was over, think again because the Circus of Horrors is coming to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend.

This mix of black humour and dark magic – all performed with a forked tongue stuck firmly in each cheek – has been touring the world for more than 20 years.

And now it is back with it’s latest show, Voodoo VaudEvil.

This spectacular new show features a combination of bizarre and fantastic circus acts all woven into a shock-horror story, all backed by an original soundscape.

It comes to the Baths Hall on Saturday, November 11 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £26, £22, £20 and £18 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2z26OUR

Please note: This show is unsuitable for children.