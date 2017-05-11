Dark comedy in Stand Up Stand Up at the Theatre Royal

Jim Cartwright’s dark comedy Stand Up, Stand Up comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week.

A struggling comedian meets a bailiff, sounds like the start of a gag.

But it heralds an unlikely alliance that leads them both on a life changing roller coaster of an adventure neither would have ever expected.

Both heartbreaking and hilarious, the play has been described as what would happen if Can’t Pay, We’ll Take It Away and Live At The Apollo combined and spontaneously combusted.

It is at the Theatre Royal on Tuesday, May 16 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £14 and £16 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2pB1OC3