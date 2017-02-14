Danny Baker is live at the Engine Shed

Comedy writer, DJ and TV personality Danny Baker is bringing his new live show Cradle To The Stage to the Engine shed in Lincoln this week.

The BBC Radio Five Live presenter, who also wrote for the most recent series of Top Gear, will be appearing at the venue on Friday, February 17.

As well as his radio work, Danny is also a regular on TV shows like QI and Have I Got News For You.

This live tour follows on from last year’s BBC2 sitcom success, Cradle to Grave, based on his autobiography of the same name.

Danny said: “ The stage has always been my first love.

“Let me put that another way – I’ve never done anythign like this before in my life.

“But no two nights of this extravaganza will be the same.

“This is less of a boast than admission that I am hopeless at learning scripts and I still have no idea what I am going to include.”

His Engine Shed show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 and £18 on 0844 8888766 or www.engineshed.co.uk