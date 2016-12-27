Danny Baker has a date at the Plowright

Comedy writer, DJ and TV personality Danny Baker is to perform in Lincolnshire next year.

The BBC Radio Five Live presenter, who also wrote for the most recent series of Top Gear, will be appearing at the Plowright Theatre in Scunthorpe on March 24.

As well as his radio work, Danny is also a regular on TV shows like QI and Have I Got News For You.

The live show, Cradle to the Stage, follows on from last year’s BBC Two sitcom success, Cradle to Grave, based on his autobiography of the same name.

Tickets priced £20 and £18 are available now from the box office on 0844 8542776 or www.plowrighttheatre.com