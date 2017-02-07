Danny Baker has a date at the Engine Shed

Comedy writer, DJ and TV personality Danny Baker is bringing his new live show Cradle To The Stage to the Engine shed in Lincoln next week.

The BBC Radio Five Live presenter, who also wrote for the most recent series of Top Gear, will be appearing at the venue on Friday, February 17.

As well as his radio work, Danny is also a regular on TV shows like QI and Have I Got News For You.

This live tour follows on from last year’s BBC Two sitcom success, Cradle to Grave, based on his autobiography of the same name.

The show starts at 7.30pm, tickets are £20 and £18 on 0844 8888766 or www.engineshed.co.uk